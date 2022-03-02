And the former Fratton striker explained how all three are showing talents akin to those operating in the second tier.

Between them, they’ve made 43 Championship appearances but, for differing reasons, have found themselves in League One this season.

Defender Carter has dropped down to receive game time, Wales international Morrell was deemed surplus to requirements at Luton Town and Thompson has struggled with injuries.

But Whittingham thinks they all have the football IQ needed to operate one step below the Premier League.

‘I have to give (man of the match) to Carter, because of the goal he scored and he’s really positive in possession,’ he told BBC Radio Solent.

‘He looks like a Championship player, but I also think Thompson and Morrell look like Championship players, too.

Louis Thompson and Joe Morrell have been labelled as Championship players by Guy Whittingham. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘The way they think about the game, and I said earlier that’s the difference. The higher you go up, the better the football brain is, and they have that.’

Carter was Danny Cowley’s maiden January acquisition on the south coast, and he’s been an ever-present for Pompey since.

The 22-year-old has made nine appearances in royal blue following his transfer from Ewood Park, while keeping three clean sheets.

And Whittingham has praised the impact he’s already made at Fratton Park.

He added: ‘You have to say what a loan signing that is.

‘He’s been one of the most consistent players since he’s been here, and I like the way he’s a defender first, because he defends well, but when he’s on the ball he wants to think forward.

‘He’s really positive every time he gets on the ball. You almost don’t want him to do too well either, do you?!

‘Blackburn will have him back, or at least another Championship club because he has looked that standard of player.

‘In a way, it’s a bit like Louis Thompson at the moment because he’s also looking like a Championship player, and so too Joe Morrell.’

