The Portsmouth and ex-Bromley and Weymouth defender aiming to inspire a generation with Tanzania this month

The 20-year-old is currently in Africa preparing for crucial AFCON qualifiers against Niger and Algeria across the next six days.

His inclusion in Kim Poulsen’s side is his second call-up this year, following his debut inclusion in March.

Although his main focus is to reach the continental tournament, he also wants to encourage more players to choose the Taifa Stars over England – like he did.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His decision looks to have had the desired effect already, as Spalding United’s Ben Starkie and Yeovil Town’s Adi Yussuf have made Poulsen’s squad for the upcoming double header.

And the Blues academy graduate is hoping more will elect to represent their African heritage in years to come.

Mnoga told The News: ‘It was a difficult decision to make because I was born in England. But, for me, I took more pride in being from Tanzania, really.

‘I want to hopefully be able to start something for other people who are from Tanzania in England who have aspirations of playing for Tanzania.

Pompey defender Haji Mnoga is on international duty with Tanzania this month. Picture: Jason Brown

‘There are already a couple who are here in Ben Starkey and Adi Yussuf who I played against in the National League, which I take pride in.

‘Hopefully it’ll prove the inspiration for more players from abroad representing or wanting to represent Tanzania.’

Playing on the international stage means Mnoga has already achieved one of his footballing ambitions.

And he explained how he was motivated to reach that level after the pandemic prevented him from doing so earlier in his career.

He added: ‘Playing international football is something I’ve wanted to happen for quite a while.

‘Last year, I was supposed to go to the under-20s African Cup of Nations – but it was difficult because of COVID so I stayed at Pompey.

‘It’s a really proud moment for me and it’s a milestone reached in my career. I was really proud because I haven’t experienced anything like this before.