Danny Cowley has lauded the central defender for having the ‘humility’ to improve the parts of his game which still warrant attention.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a fine campaign as he was named News/Sports Mail Player of the Season, after a series of colossal performances.

That’s a massive turnaround for the former Norwich and Lincoln man, who’s had to deal with some harsh criticism in his theree years at PO4.

It’s Raggett’s desire to particularly make strides in possession and at one v one defending which has impressed his manager.

Cowley feels that work will allow him to move with his ambition of having defenders who are comfortable on the ball moving forward.

He said: ‘We’re pleased to be able to keep Sean.

Sean Raggett has been backed to continue improving his game by Danny Cowley. Picture: Jason Brown

‘As a senior player he has such humility and drive to want to keep getting better and better at his one v one defending and defending the space behind him, as well as the in-possession stuff.

‘I think we asked more from him the build phase than ever before in his career.

‘I thought he really grew into that with his use of the ball and decision-making in those moments.

‘By the end of the year he had a real confidence, which you could see helped his level of performance.

‘Sean has some super strengths which are really important in League One.

‘But whenever you see players with that hunger to improve, that gives you belief they will continue to get better and better.’

Raggett’s commitment to Pompey will see a relationship with Cowley continue which stretches back six years to their time together at Lincoln.

The Blues boss feels his qualities were a big part of the defensive resolve his side showed in their best moments last term.

Cowley added: ‘Sean is obviously someone we know really well and we’ve worked with him for a number of seasons now.

‘He had a really consistent season, playing 45 of the 46 league games.

‘He played a big part in the defensive solidity that we were able to create.

‘I look at Sean and look at the qualities he has.

‘He’s obviously has outstanding ability to deal with direct play, defend the frame of the goal and he also carries a real threat in the opposition’s box.