Kusini Yengi fired a statement of intent to the Championship and blasted: I’m scaling new heights.

The Pompey striker is adamant he will go from strength to strength, as he gets set to be unleashed on the second tier next term.

The Australian Fratton favourite crowned an outstanding campaign this week, as he grabbed two goals for his country in their 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Palestine in Adelaide.

That made it four goals in three for the Socceroos, off the back of an outstanding maiden season in English football at PO4.

Yengi established himself as massively popular figure with supporters, bagging 13 goals and a producing a series of wrecking ball performances as he put League One defences to the sword.

Now the 25-year-old has put Championship back lines on notice, as he signalled his intention to take his form to the next level.

Yengi said: ‘It’s been a good 12 months. I don’t think it’s been the best or the worst, it’s all been learning and experiences.

‘Now I’m getting to new heights representing the international team and getting promotion with Portsmouth, which was really exciting and fun.

‘But I’m looking to build on those things next year, keep improving and scoring more goals and next year having an even better 12 months. I’m excited about it.

‘Every day and every training I have to keep proving myself one day at a time.

‘I scored some goals and contributed quite a bit to the performance of the (Socceroos) team, which is quite important.

‘My job is to go out there, try my best and contribute to the team. If I’m playing well and being successful I’m sure (head coach) Arnie (Graham Arnold) will reward me.’

Yengi now appears to be making a compelling argument to become Australia’s first choice number nine, despite making his debut just last November.

After eight caps, the Adelaide-born man is forcing himself to the front of queue among Arnold’s striking options.

He added: ‘The more time you spend with your team and the more time you’re in camp around Arnie, the coaching staff and the players you get more confident and feel like you belong more.

‘From a young age it was always a dream of mine to play for the Socceroos, and I had that in my mind.

‘I knew that would be possible one day if I kept on working hard. Maybe my career has gone how it’s gone and I ended up representing the national team a bit later than what I thought in my head.

‘But I had injuries and things like this, so it was all part of the learning curve and these things helped me get to the position I am today.