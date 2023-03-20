But it proved a wasted journey for Blackburn’s Aynsley Pears, as the deal collapsed at the 11th hour and he returned to Ewood Park.

It’s proved to be a real sliding doors moment, with the Blues instead turning to Matt Macey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Luton Town man has proved to be a revelation, with his form outstanding in his 12 appearances for John Mousinho’s side to date.

It’s not worked out too badly for Pears too, however, who is the son of former Middlesbrough stalwart Stephen Pears.

His failure to move to PO4 saw a Rovers bid for Bodo/Glimt keeper Nikita Haikin stall, who eventually joined Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A subsequent injury to first choice Thomas Kaminski has paved the way for Pears’ first-team emergence at the Championship play-off side.

Pears has played second fiddle to Kaminski, who joined the club at the same time as the 24-year-old and went to claim player of the season honours in his first campaign.

Aynsley Pears, left, and Matt Macey

That meant the former Boro man has been restricted to just 13 appearances, but has now picked up a further 12 games since going between the sticks at the end of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pears has earned praise for his form and picked up five clean sheets in that time, though he couldn’t stop his side falling to a 3-2 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Sheffield United yesterday.

The match commentary made reference to Pears’ failed Pompey move, with the 6ft 1in man telling the Lancashire Telegraph last month how close it came to happening.

He said: 'I was about to go on loan. I was at their training ground but things changed. I am back here and I am pleased with how it worked out, I'm playing a league higher than I was going to.

'I wasn't allowed in the building but I was in the car park. I travelled a long way and travelled home. I was at the entrance and I got a call and I was told I couldn't sign yet. I was then on the bench for a game because they needed me and it fell through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'I played a couple of cup games (for Blackburn) and I did alright. We all agreed it was best for me to go and play some games. Now I'm playing here and I am happy.'

Meanwhile as Pears thrives, Macey does likewise at Pompey.

The former Arsenal youngster has collected six clean sheets in 12 appearances, with his form one of the big positives of John Mousinho’s flying start at boss.

Macey was again excellent at Bristol Rovers on Saturday, making a string of saves which has led to the latest calls to make his loan stay permanent in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad