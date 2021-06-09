The Preston forward's on the Blues' shopping list as the head coach pieces together a new squad capable of pushing for League One promotion again.

Stockley ticks plenty of boxes in terms of what Cowley wants from a centre-forward to add to his current options of John Marquis and Ellis Harrison.

The 27-year-old is a target man capable of operating as a focal point and bringing others into play, as well as chipping in with his fair share of goals.

But perhaps supporters of Preston persuasion might be a tad surprised Cowley's keen on Stockley – given there's a bit of history there when he was in charge of Huddersfield.

During the Terriers' 3-1 Championship loss at North End in November 2019, Stockley proved a handful.

The ex-Aberdeen marksman was a nuisance from kick-off, opening the scoring in the fourth minute.

His physicality leading the Lilywhites' line gave the visitors all sorts of problems.

However, after the game, then-Preston boss Alex Neil claimed Cowley was shouting Stockley should have been red-carded in his past three outings.

Neil said: ‘Danny’s got a lot to say. I’ve never heard so much talking at the side of the pitch in my entire life.

‘He was shouting about how Jayden Stockley should have been sent off for the last three games.

‘I don’t like it when managers shout at my players. If anyone’s going to give them some it’s going to be me.’

In true Cowley fashion, he'll likely make a light-hearted quip about the whole incident if it's ever brought up.

Given Stockley wants to return to Pompey ahead of League One rivals Charlton, Ipswich and Rotherham, it shows bygones are bygones between the pair.

Cowley, in truth, likely secretly admired the former Bournemouth striker’s battling qualities that day.