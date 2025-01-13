Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A passionate Pompey fan has sprung to national prominence following his heroics - and a moment of sublime skill - against Tottenham.

Tamworth hosted the Premier League club in the FA Cup third round on Sunday hoping to inflict a televised upset.

What unfolded was an uncomfortable afternoon for Ange Postecoglou’s men, who finally broke down the National League side in the 101st minute, before running out 3-0 winners during extra-time.

At the heart of a gutsy Lambs display was Hayden Hollis, who was crowned man of the match in recognition of a rugged centre-half showing against Son Heung-Min, Timo Werner, James Maddison and Co.

Hayden Hollis (far right) with Spurs keeper Antonin Kinsky and Brennan Johnson in Sunday's FA Cup clash. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire | PA

It was a memorable occasion for the 32-year-old who hails from Selston, Nottinghamshire, yet is a member of a huge Pompey-supporting family.

Their love for Fratton Park was established during a Hollis family trip to the Historic Dockyard, when his brother asked whether he could also take in a football match while down on the south coast.

They decided to pay a visit to watch the Blues and were immediately hooked, swept away by the atmosphere generated by the Fratton faithful.

Since then mum Angie and the Hollis’ have taken Pompey to their hearts, journeying from Nottinghamshire to attend matches across the country.

Hollis has twice played at his beloved Fratton Park. He represented Notts County in a 4-0 defeat in March 2016, when Kyle Bennett (two), Christian Burgess and Marc McNulty were the scorers.

Then, in October 2016, the Magpies claimed a surprise 2-1 victory there - and Hollis would also be on the pitch later in the season when Paul Cook’s men clinched promotion to League One at Meadow Lane.

After leaving Notts County in January 2018, he has represented Forest Green, Chesterfield, Ebsfleet and Dorking.

Then, in the summer, he joined National League newcomers Tamworth, where he has been a regular in the centre of their defence to help them to 16th.

Nowadays Chesterfield Under-18s coach, on Sunday he helped nullify a Spurs side which struggled to find a way through on The Lamb’s 3G playing surface.

Hollis even produced a delightful Cruyff turn on 52 minutes to get past Pape Sarr in a wonderful piece of skill for a central defender.

Shortly afterwards, he cleared off the line following Werner’s header from Mikey Moore’s right-wing cross.

Frustrated by Tamworth, Spurs eventually had to introduce the big guns from the bench - Son, Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski - as the goalless match entered extra-time.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 101st minute through the Lambs’ Nathan Tshikuna’s own goal, with Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson subsequently adding to the tally in the 3-0 success.

Although it was Pompey supporter Hollis who, despite being on the losing team, was afterwards named as man of the match.