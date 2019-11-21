The reunited Portsmouth faces making a big impact away from Fratton Park

They have powered their way to the top of the table off the back of four league wins on the bounce.

And Swindon have done so in League Two with a hardcore of former Pompey players featuring in their ranks this term.

Eoin Doyle. Picture: Joe Pepler

Richie Wellens’ men find themselves at the head of the pack after 18 games, with a two-point advantage over Forest Green.

There have been six players who’ve featured along the way to date for the Robins who will be familiar names to Pompey fans.

The standout player in terms of the impact so far has undoubtedly been Eoin Doyle, who has thumped in a phenomenal 16-goal return to date in just 19 games.

The Irishman, who’s on loan from Bradford, earned mixed reviews in his spell at Pompey in 2017 when he bagged two goals in 12 starts, but it’s a different story this term.

That’s been seen in recent weeks with Doyle currently on an incredible run of nine goals from six games.

Another former Pompey man earning rave reviews is Lloyd Isgrove, who’s been in flying form for his new club.

Isgrove didn’t get a minute’s first-team playing time at Fratton Park but made 19 appearances and was showing impressive form before injuring his knee at the end of last month.

Fans’ favourite Danny Rose has put his own injury problems behind him and got 13 games under his belt so far this season.

Dion Donohue also featured when given a month-to-month contract after his deal with Mansfield was terminated.

Donohue made six appearances before his agreement wasn’t renewed after an FA Cup outing against Cheltenham on November 9.

Adam May was sent to the County Ground to pick up experience but has made just four starts amid 12 outings and could now be recalled in January.

Toumani Diagouraga has played twice this season for Swindon and made eight appearances on loan at Pompey in 2014.

Completing the Fratton links is Irishman Noel Hunt, who was a popular figure in the 2016-17 title-winning season amid 24 outings and is now Wellens’ assistant manager.