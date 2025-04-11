Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho believes the sides above Pompey are now clear of the Championship relegation battle.

The Blues boss reckons it’s his team and those below them in the table vying to stay in the second tier this season.

The next step in the survival race takes place on Saturday, with Derby County arriving at PO4 for the huge match-up in the bid to stay in the division.

Mousinho has the two teams going head to head down along with Oxford, Hull, Stoke, Cardiff, Luton and Plymouth as those now in the argument to remain in the Championship.

‘So yes three from eight, that feels about right.

‘I’m looking at results of teams, but I’ve genuinely not looked at the run-ins of any of the rivals.

‘That’s because it only comes around if we win games, so that’s the only thing I’m concerned with.

‘If we win the game at the weekend we’ve got ourselves in a really good position. That’s the most important thing for us, by doing that we also take care of one our relegation rivals as well. So that’s the focus for us.’

EFL Championship points target

The picture has certainly evolved in the relegation picture in recent weeks, with struggling teams suddenly finding a run of form.

Derby have lost one in six and can go above Pompey with a victory this weekend, while Luton are unbeaten in five after a horrific run of results.

Cardiff haven’t lost in four games with Stoke having a single reverse in their past five outings, with the survival magic number likely being pushed up in the process.

Mousinho wasn’t with those who spoke of sub 50-point total being sufficient, with his position consistent on Pompey’s target.

He added: ‘I’ve spoken about 50 points - and that seems about right.

‘We’re in that realm of having a slight gap and then sides pick up points all of a sudden. That always happens and I’m convinced that will happen between now and the end of the season.

‘There will be some interesting results all across the board and we have to be prepared for that. We can’t rely on any other team and have to make sure we do the business ourselves. That’s the only way we can be.

‘It doesn’t give me any pleasure being right about sides picking up points.

‘It’s happened and all of a sudden some people who thought the total might be a bit lower than required, are thinking it may be closer to the 50 mark.

‘So we have to have the mentality we get on with our own job and do what’s required.’