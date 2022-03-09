The former Spurs midfielder made his Fratton homecoming to launch the ‘Your Club, Your Kit’ initiative by Your Move and the EFL.

As part of Your Moves Communities Supporter partnership with the EFL, the campaign hands grassroots clubs and school football teams in the UK the chance to win free football shirts.

The 35-year-old, who is an ambassador for the allegiance, was at the launch on Tuesday - which marked his PO4 homecoming.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Hara spent the 2009-10 season on loan at Pompey, and became a fans’ favourite in the process, as he helped the team reach the 2010 FA Cup final.

In his year-long stay on the south coast, the midfielder appeared 29 times - scoring on two occasions.

Despite the Blues’ relegation to the Championship in 2010, O’Hara had expressed a desire to return to Fratton Park as a player – but has since been eager to rejoin as part of the coaching set-up

His love for the Pompey hasn’t weakened, and the TalkSPORT regular recorded a special message through the club’s official twitter account during his appearance.

Ex-Pompey favourite Jamie O'Hara recorded a special message to the Fratton faithful on his Blues homecoming.

He said: ‘I’m absolutely buzzing to be back at Fratton Park, so many good memories down here, they were great times.

‘Eight player of the season awards, I don’t ever forget that and an FA Cup final.

‘The fans were absolutely superb - I will never forget it.

‘It holds so many memories for me in my life and hopefully I will be back down here one day as part of the coaching set-up or doing something with the team because it was a special, special club for me.

‘But the lads are flying, six unbeaten, you can do it tonight against Crewe. Let’s go.’

After the end of his loan spell at Pompey in 2010, the midfielder would later go on to play for Wolves, Blackpool, Fulham and Gillingham before retiring in 2017 where he has since gone into punditry and coaching.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron