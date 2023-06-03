Pompey’s League One rivals, Derby, are also potential suitors – according to Football Insider.

Yet it seems the soon-to-be free agent could be stepping out in the second tier next season, with the Terriers reportedly desperate to land the 24-year-old.

It’s believed Huddersfield are keen to bolster their firepower next season with five goals apiece from top-scorers Jordan Rhodes, Danny Ward and defender Matthew Pearson only good enough to see The John Smith's Stadium side finish 18th this season. In May 2022, Huddersfield lost the Championship play-off final to Nottingham Forest.

Knibbs is proving to be an attractive proposition as he enters the final month of his Cambridge contract. He’s being released by the U’s, along with Sam Smith and Shilow Tracey, as manager Mark Bonner looks to freshen up his squad in light of their 20th-place finish in League One.

All three Abbey Stadium players have been linked with moves to Pompey over the past 12 months, with Smith’s name being mentioned again this summer as head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes look to put their stamp on the Fratton Park first team.

But it was last August when Cowley was setting his sights on Knibbs following four goals and three assists the previous campaign.

A move never materialised, though, with a loan deal for Huddersfield winger Josh Koroma the Blues’ only remaining piece of attacking business as the transfer window drew to a close. Knibbs ended last season with five goals and six assists from his 47 games played.

Former Pompey target Harvey Knibbs will leave Cambridge on a free transfer at the end of this month

Pompey are once again in the market for attacking reinforcements, with Joe Pigott, Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale back with their parent clubs.

A move for Smith has been put on hold, with it being believed the free agent would not want to play second fiddle to last season’s top scorer Colby Bishop. Crewe forward Dan Agyei has also been mentioned.