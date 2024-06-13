Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The summer transfer window officially opens for business on Friday morning

Pompey fans woke up this morning to news that the Blues are interested in Barnsley defender Jordan Williams.

A free transfer move for the Tykes captain is something the Fratton Park club are openly exploring ahead of the transfer window opening at 9am on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what are the rest of the Blues’ Championship rivals up to ahead of a busy summer of recruitment. Here’s a complete guide to the latest transfer news doing the rounds across division.

Blackburn Rovers

Rovers are reportedly keen on young Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, who made 17 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit last season. Enquiries have been made regarding a loan move to Ewood Park, although Blackburn aren’t the only ones interested.

Bristol City

Talk at the moment at Ashton Gate appears to be around forward Tommy Conway’s future. The Robins are reportedly losing patience with the Scot and could cash in on him this summer. That has Celtic and Rangers on alert, apparently.

Burnley

The manager situation at Burnley is understandably the current focus of attention at Turf Moor, after Vincent Kompany made the switch to Bayern Munich. Liam Rosenior has been linked with the vacancy, after talks of a move to Sunderland went cold. Meanwhile, Scott Parker, Frank Lampard and Ruud Van Nistlerooy have also been mentioned. As that search continues, the latest updates on transfers focuses on outgoings. Striker Wout Weghorst has been linked with a move to Ajax, Scott Twine could be heading to Sunderland, James Trafford is reportedly wanted by both Liverpool and Newcastle, while Leeds are reportedly keen to make Connor Roberts’ loan move a permanent one. St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh, who is reportedly valued at £500,000, has been named as a possible new arrival - as has Coventry’s Callum O’Hare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff

It emerged on Tuesday that Barnsley right-back Jordan Williams is wanted by the Bluebirds on a free transfer, while Leeds winger Ian Poveda has also been linked following a successful loan at Sheffield Wednesday. Midfielder Marc Leonard keeps being credited with a move to the Welsh outfit. Meanwhile, there’s plenty of recent speculation on the futures of Isaak Davies, who spent last season on loan in Belgium, and Ebou Adams, who is wanted by Derby County again.

Coventry

The Sky Blues already have deals for Ephron Mason-Clark and Raphael Borges Rodrigues in the can. Yet they appear to still be in the hunt for more signings. A bid of £4.2m has reportedly been submitted for Red Star Belgrade midfielder Marko Stamenic, while a £500,000 move for Aberdeen’s Connor Barron has also been touted. On the down side, Callum O’Hare is expected to leave this summer.

Derby County

With the League One runners-up expected to have a busy transfer window, the most recent speculation has manager Paul Warne linked with moves for teenage Celtic defender AJ Doyle, Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn, St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh and Cardiff midfielder Ebou Adams, who was on loan at Pride Park last season.

Hull City

Adama Sidibeh’s name keeps cropping up and it appears Hull are also on his list of admirers. His reported £500,000 asking price is a lot cheaper than the £10m Manchester City want for striker Liam Delap, who scored eight goals in 31 league appearances for the Tigers last season while on loan. The most recent transfer talk has defender James Furlong being linked with a move to NK Maribor, while fellow defender Tom Nixon is apparently closing in on a switch to Doncaster Rovers. Ryan Longman continues to be linked with a return to Millwall. Meanwhile, Ryan Giles is being linked with a return to Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United

It’s probably easier just to list the names currently being linked with a move to Elland Road, with the beaten Championship play-off finalists at the centre of most transfer talk in recent days. Among those Daniel Farke is reportedly interested are: Oliver Skipp (Spurs), Callum O’Hare (Coventry), Joe Rodon (Spurs), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham), Alfie Gilchrist (Chelsea), Silas Katompa Mvumpa (VfB Stuttgart) and Natan Girma (Reggiana). Potentially leaving Elland Road, if the recent rumours are true, are: Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Illan Meslier, Archie Gray, Ilia Gruev, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison, Charlie Cresswell, Cody Drameh and Jamie Shackleton.

Luton Town

Following their relegation from the Premier League, the Hatters are being linked with a move for out-of-contract Leeds winger Ian Poveda, who is attracting a lot of interest as his four-year stay at Elland Road draws to a end. Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga, who spent last season on loan at Millwall, is also a reported target as his Tottenham career draws to a close. The defender will be available on a free transfer this summer. Heading away from Kenilworth Road could be striker Elijah Adebayo, who is being linked with a move to Fenerbahce. Jose Mourinho could be asked to pay between 8-10m euros for the striker. Meanwhile, defender Teden Mengi is reportedly wanted by Fulham.

Middlesbrough

After completing the permanent signing of Luke Ayling from Leeds, Boro have this week reportedly agreed a £31.4m move for Columbus Crew midfielder Aiden Morris. They’re also among the clubs showing an interest in St Johnstone striker Adam Sidibeh and Spurs youngster Jack Lankshear, while Luton left-back Ryan Giles is also reportedly on Michael Carrick’s radar.

Millwall

The Lions are keen to make Japhet Tanganga’s loan spell from Spurs into a permanent transfer, with the defender set to leave north London on a free transfer this summer. Ryan Longman, who also spent last season on loan at The Den, is another one being linked with a return. He’s currently contracted to Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich

As new Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup settles in at Carrow Road, potential exits dominate the latest transfer talk here. Striker Adam Idah is wanted by Celtic after a successful loan spell north of the border. However, Norwich’s £8m valuation of the Ireland international appears a major stumbling block. Midfielder Marcelino Nunez is the reported subject of a €​3.5m bid from Trabzonspor. Meanwhile, Abu Kamara continues to be linked with a move back to former loan club Pompey.

Oxford United

Having snapped up Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks on a free transfer this week, the U’s swiftly moved to add young West Ham keeper Jacob Knightbridge to their ranks. He could head straight out on loan, though. Experienced defender Joe Bennett has reportedly agreed a new deal with the U’s, who also hope Josh Murphy does the same. Mickel Miller and Marc Leonard continue to be linked with the Championship new boys.

Plymouth Argyle

New Pilgrims boss Wayne Rooney has been linked with a move for Notts County captain Macaulay Langstaff in recent days. Nathanael Ogbeta has already arrived from Brentford, which has led to speculation that Mickel Miller could leave Home Park. Pompey, Stoke, Oxford and Preston have all been linked with the wing-back after news broke that talks over a new contract have stalled.

Pompey

Barnsley defender Jordan Williams is on the League One title-winner’s radar as they look to add to their ranks ahead of a return to the Championship. This week saw John Mousinho’s side also linked with a move for Plymouth’s Mickel Miller, while Crystal Palace winger Jadan Raymond remains of interest after a failed attempt to sign the Eagles youngster in January. Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie and Oxford’s Josh Murphy arew two players who could end up at Fratton Park before the transfer window closes. The Blues also haven’t ruled out reaching agreements with out-of-contract duo Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston North End

Director Peter Ridsdale confirmed on Thursday that the Lilywhites are currently working on deals for three unnamed players. Ryan Lowe’s side have been linked with Marc Leonard, Mickel Miller and Alfie Gilchrist in recent weeks. Former loan star Liam Millar is also wanted back at Deepdale. Whether captain Alan Browne returns to North End next season remains a mystery, with the Irishman yet to commit his future to the club.

QPR

Loan favourite Isaac Hayden is reportedly keen on returning to the club after a successful spell in west London from Newcastle over the second half of last season. Meanwhile, the Hoops remain keen on young PSG talent Ethan Mbappe, who is the younger brother of Kylian Mbappe. Young Hearts defender could also end up at Loftus Road next season, with QPR apparently leading the race for his services. A move for Beerschot winger Thibaud Verlinden looks unlikely, though, after reports emerged that he had signed a new contract with the Belgian side.

Sheffield United

The budget Chris Wilder will have to work with this summer isn't huge, which might explain why free-agent might be the way to go as the Blades look to readjust to Championship life. Paddy McNair and Alan Browne are reportedly on Wilder’s radar. Although, neither player’s wages will be cheap. Rangers winger Tom Lawrence has also been linked, as has Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall. Former loanee Ben Brereton Diaz could prove too expensive, though, at £6m.

Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls apparently have a few deals ready to be signed off once the window opens on Friday. Keeper Ben Hamer, defender Yan Valery and Sheffield United midfielder Max Lowe are all expected to sign. Boss Danny Rohl remains keen on Leeds winger Ian Poveda, while former Pompey loanee Myles Peart-Harris is a reported target. However, interest in former Reading wideman Ovie Ejaria could prove fruitless as he attracts interest from home and abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke City

Having already secured the signings of goalkeeper Viktor Johansson (Rotherham) and Ben Gibson (Stoke), the latest players to be linked with Steven Schumacher’s side are Mickel Miller (Plymouth) and Jack Clarke-Salter (QPR). Also on the Potters’ so-called wanted list is FC Lausanne-Sport’s £4.3m-rated midfielder Alvyn Sanches, Fleetwood’s Brendan Wiredu and Norwich defender Sam McCallum.

Sunderland

We’ve already made reference to Sunderland’s interest in Scott Twine, But others currently being linked with a switch to the Stadium of Light are Ajax’s Ar’jany Martha and Valencia youngster Declan Frith. As Sunderland’s search for a new manager continues, there’s still plenty of speculation around the futures of Dan Neil, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham.

Swansea

The in-demand Adam Sidibeh is reportedly on the Swans’ wish-list, as is Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher, although his wages could prove a sticking point there. Macaulay Langstaff, who head coach Luke Williams worked with at Notts County, is also a supposed target. Aberdeen youngster Connor Barron has also been linked, while Przemyslaw Placheta could still have a future at the club despite being released by the Swans last month.

Watford

Among the names being linked with a move to Watford during the transfer window are Matt Ritchie, Ben Osborn and Declan Frith. Heading the other way could be exciting midfielder Yaser Asprilla. Talk of a £30m move to the likes of Manchester United or Brighton could give Watford boss Tom Cleverley some welcome cash to approach the transfer window with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom