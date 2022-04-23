The two questions Portsmouth fans are asking as Danny Cowley names starting XI to face Gillingham

And there’s two themes to comments posted on Twitter – whether today’s team to face Gillingham is the Blues’ best starting XI and where’s the youngsters.

Many fans had hoped Cowley would include some of the club’s youth today given the fact that the play-off are now out of reach.

The boss resisted that, though, with Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson the only two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Morecambe out Monday, with Ryan Tunnicliffe and Shaun Williams dropping out.

Pompey youngster Jay Mingi has to make do with a place on the bench again

Indeed, Jay Mingi is the only young gun included in the match-day squad.

Yet while there was disappointment with Cowley’s failure to test his youngsters in what is a dead-rubber match for Pompey, many believe today’s team could be his best side – with a few suggesting Aiden O’Brien should be ahead of Ronan Curtis in the pecking.

Here’s a selection of the views shared...

@Reggiekon: By far our best 11.

Probably looking to make a statement of intent for next season with the owners on looking.

@LewPeet: This is probably our best possible 11.

Maybe O’Brien for Curtis but this team should beat Gillingham.

@BlueArmyAlex: Our best line up imo.

@84Knight: Apart from Curtis (should be O’Brien), that’s our best 11.

Still should be playing youngsters though for the rest of the season.

@omridge: Is he not playing the youngsters because the owner is there?

@pompey_geez_1: Not a single academy player in sight.

@furniss_alex: Poor Youngsters what’s the point.

@mjlambourne1: Mingi should start.