That’s according to The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who believes the arrival of Conor Shaughnessy will not affect the Blues’ pursuit of the Manchester United man.

Bernard has remained a long-standing target of John Mousinho following an impressive spell on loan at Fratton Park during the second half of last term. This saw him feature 10 times during his stay away from Old Trafford.

But other sections of the Blues support believe the signing of Shaughnessy, who is also a right-footed central defender, will end Pompey’s chances of a move.

The ex-Leeds man penned a two-year deal, with a club option of a further 12 months, after joining as a free agent following his exit from Burton.

This will see Shaughnessy add to Mousinho’s ranks at the heart of the backline - joining Ryley Towler, Sean Raggett and Haji Mnoga.

Although the Blues now have four centre-backs, Allen believes Bernard is still on the head coach’s shopping list this summer.

Di'Shon Bernard.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Pompey Q&A, he said: ‘It’s an interesting one. Pompey always wanted four centre-backs and, of course, Haji Mnoga is back in the building so he’s someone they will have a look at. They still want another one and they want Bernard - there’s no mistake about that at all.

‘They've spoken to Bernard’s agents and representatives over the summer so they knew he would be a free transfer. Bernard will obviously look at the Championship.

‘As a free agent, he appeals to more people, he’s played in the Championship before so there is bound to be interest from second-tier clubs. Whereas Pompey are saying you know the club, liked it down here and we can gie you regular football.

