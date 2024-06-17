Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harry Redknapp has warned Pompey will notice the step up in quality when they make their return to the Championship next season.

But the former Fratton Park boss - who guided the Blues to the old First Division title in 2002-03 and oversaw five full seasons in the Premier League - believes they’ll be more than capable of withstanding the pressures of the second tier.

Speaking to The News via global sports entertainment company Sorare as part of their fantasy football game launch, Redknapp claimed the 2024-25 Championship will be as tough as ever as clubs look to jump on the Premier League gravy train. He said last term’s beaten play-off finalists Leeds United will once again be competing at the top end of the table. He also name-checked recently-relegated Burnley, who will be keen to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The 77-year-old said back-to-back promotions for Pompey would be hard to achieve. Yet ’Arry sees no reason why John Mousinho’s side can’t establish themselves as a Championship force on their first return to the division since the 2011-12 season.

He said: ‘There’s a big difference (between the Championship and League One. They (Pompey) will notice a big change this year.

‘There’s a lot of big clubs in the Championship. Leeds not getting up this year will be determined, Burnley coming down will be decent. It will be a tough division this year, for sure.

‘But there’s no reason why Pompey can’t do well - I’m sure they will. I’m not saying they’re going to go straight through the division, that’s very hard to do. But I certainly see them establishing themselves with a strong position in the Championship. I’m sure they’ll be fine’.

Redknapp, who brought the likes of Paul Merson, Lassana Diarra, Kanu and Sol Campbell to Fratton Park during his time in charge, said recruitment this summer will be key to Pompey’s success next term. However, he also pinpointed one key arrival who has already helped turn Pompey’s recent fortunes around - Mousinho.

And with the head coach on board, he believes the Blues are well equipped for what the Championship will have to throw at them.

‘Recruitment will be key,’ said Redknapp. ‘One or two couple of good signings will make all the difference, that’s the key.

‘They recruited well last year and I’m sure they’ll bring one or two in to strengthen them up again. I’m sure they’re working day and night to do that now.’

He added: ‘John’s done a fantastic job, an amazing job.

‘I’ve been following the progress of the club, I’ve met him and he’s a great lad. It’s going to be interesting next year. It will be a tough division, the Championship, as it always is, but I’m sure Pompey will be fine under him.

‘I was delighted to see a young Englishman like him get the job (in 2023).

‘He was a good player at Oxford and was ready to step into coaching and managing. Pompey took a gamble, for sure, but it’s a gamble that’s paid off.