That’s what the Blues boss told BBC Radio Solent’s Andy Moon – who often gives the Fratton Fratton on Twitter an indication on whether it’s bedtime or not during the transfer window – as he was asked about the potential for business in the build-up to Tuesday night’s 11pm cut-off time.

Mousinho anticipates being ‘very, very busy’ with just three full days of the window remaining.

After witnessing his side’s 2-1 defeat to Peterborough today, he confirmed he’ll be back into the office on Sunday to pick up the recruitment baton with sporting director Rich Hughes.

That will see Pompey target players for both the long-term and short-term.

And their approach is expected to see the Blues work right up until the deadline – with Mousinho & Co even willing to leave it late on the off-chance that the unexpected happens.

When asked what the next few days has in store, Mousinho said: ‘Very busy. Very, very busy!

‘We’ll have a chat. Me and Rich (Richard Hughes) spoke before the game so we’ll be working tomorrow.

John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes were talking transfers before today's game at Peterborough

‘We’ll continue to figure out what we need and I think I said it the other day, we’ll make sure anybody we bring in is the right people and for the long-term future of the football club.

‘If we can mix that with a couple of bits n bobs that can help us in the short-term then that’s great as well.

‘Definitely (there’s the potential for it being a late night).

‘Regardless of what happens, the window closes at 11pm, and even if we think all our business is done, it’s well worth staying together just in case anything else pops up.

‘There’s always the possibility that something might pop up late in the window.’

At present, Ryley Towler and Matt Macey are the Blues’ only new additions this month.

Michael Morrison is the only player to have exited Fratton Park, after he moved to Cambridge United on a free transfer on Thursday.