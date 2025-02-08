'There's definitely a possibility' - Portsmouth boss makes team rotation hint ahead of key Sheffield United and Cardiff games
That’s despite that type of experimentation going horribly wrong on the two most recent occasions he decided to rest key players of his squad - against Bristol City and West Brom respectively.
Mousinho made four changes to his starting XI against the Robins on December 29 - a decision that backfired as the Blues suffered a 3-0 defeat at Ashton Gate. He then rested five players for last month’s visit to WBA as one eye was kept on upcoming midweek game against Millwall at Fratton Park. On that occasion, Pompey returned home from the Hawthorns with a 5-1 defeat hanging over them - and much critcism from certain sections of the Fratton faithful.
A similar situation awaits the Blues boss this weekend, with Pompey set to host relegation rivals Cardiff City at PO4 on Tuesday night. On paper, that would be a game considered more winnable than today’s away match against a Sheffield United side who have serious automatic promotion ambitions.
And with Pompey’s squad looking a lot healthier than it did against City and West Brom following the closure of the transfer window, Mousinho admitted he’s a lot more confidence in his squad dealing with the test at Bramall Lane - if he decides to make changes to the side that held second-placed Burnley to a goalless draw last Saturday.
When asked if Tuesday night’s game would come into his thinking for today’s game against the Blades, Mousinho told The News: ‘There's definitely a possibility. I think we have to look at the squad rotation going into the Tuesday game and going into the Saturday game. So it's something that we're very, very aware of.
‘I just think we're in a stronger position to do that now than maybe we were a month ago. I think we've definitely got more strength and depth. I do look at the squad now and I think we're stronger than we were on December 31st.’
Pompey’s greater stregnth and depth
Pompey have made eight signings since their 3-0 defeat at Ashton Gate, with Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews, Cohen Bramall, Adil Aouchiche, Ben Killip and Kaide Gordon all added to their ranks during the January transfer window.
They have also said goodbye to eight players who were struggling for game time this season in the Championship - including Elias Sorensen, Sammy Silvera, Will Norris, Tom McIntyre and Owen Moxon.
The return of centre-back Conor Shaughnessy after more than five months out because of injury has also boosted the Blues’ ranks, with Mousinho currently heading into his side’s remaining 16 games of the season with a lot more options than he’s had at any other part of the season to date.
On-loan Brighton striker Mark O’Mahony could also be in contention for today’s trip to Sheffield United after a period out with a side strain - although with six loanees currently on the Blues’ books, one will have to be left out as only five are allowed in a match-day squad.
Pompey currently sit 20th in the Championship table - three points above the relegation zone. Tuesday’s opponents, Cardiff, are a point better off in 19th. The Bluebirds - who lost 7-0 at Leeds last time out - travel to Stoke today in the fourth round of the FA Cup.