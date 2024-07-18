Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey aren’t in the running for in-demand for Karamoko Dembele.

That’s the admission of John Mousinho, despite having previously eyed the Brest winger as a potential recruit.

Former journalist Darren Witcoop had claimed on social media that the Blues had tabled a bid for the 21-year-old, along with Sheffield Wednesday and Derby.

Certainly a number of clubs are monitoring Dembele, who impressed during a season-long loan at Blackpool last term, totalling nine goals in 47 appearances.

Alex Shute

Yet Mousinho is adamant talk of Pompey currently trying to buy the highly-regarded attacker is wide of the mark.

He told The News: ‘There’s nothing in that at the moment, that’s another one there’s no preparing or readying a bid!’

Similarly, reports of the Blues lodging a bid for Abu Kamara have been strongly denied by their head coach.

Pompey have already added Josh Murphy and Sammy Silvera to their wing options during the transfer window.

They join Paddy Lane, Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte in competing for two spots as Mousinho’s men prepare for life in the Championship.

Both Murphy and Silvera impressed during their first Blues outings in Tuesday night’s 3-1 success over Gosport, with Murphy opening the scoring against the non-leaguers.

Scully and Lane also featured, while Whyte missed out through injury during what is developing into a frustrating pre-season for the Northern Ireland international.

Pompey are presently prioritising signing another goalkeeper, a centre-half, a number 10 and a central midfielder.

Zak Swanson is set to resolve their right-back hunt, with the 23-year-old expected to sign a new Blues deal this week following the expiry of his two-year contract at the season’s end.