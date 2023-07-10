The left-back is one of the Blues’ nine summer signings after he arrived on a free transfer following his departure from Exeter.

After coming through the ranks at St James Park, the 22-year-old went on to amass 160 appearances for the Grecians.

Last term, Sparkes made 35 outings for Gary Caldwell’s side in League One and also featured in their promotion-winning campaign from League Two in the 2021-22 season.

And Mousinho has insisted the defender is ready to challenge for a first-team spot alongside Ogilvie at left-back regardless of his age.

The Blues boss told The News: ‘It’s really positive. One of those things where he’s had that amount of experience in the league and has success in the league and that’s very important.

‘There’s nothing that’s going to faze him coming here and that’s an important part that he is a very good, young, solid kid.

‘We spoke to him quite a bit over the past few weeks and myself, Rich (Hughes) and Phil (Boardman) were really impressed by everything that we heard.

Jack Sparkes.

‘I think having that amount of games behind you at that age is a real positive coming into this first-team environment.

‘There’s a lot to like about Jack. I think he complements Connor Ogilvie very well in terms of competing for that left-back spot.’

Pompey have made nine signings in the first three weeks of the window, as the Blues continue their summer recruitment drive.

With five of the new arrivals being aged 24 and under, Mousinho is adamant all signings completed by his side during the market are ready to make a first-team impact in League One this season.

He added: ‘Absolutely. All nine signings we’ve made so far will be.

‘There’s a range in there in terms of players you think maybe are going to hit their peak in a few years time have been bought in to compete with starting spots with the first-team.