‘They’re the best team in the division’ - Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley delivers strong message ahead of Ipswich test

And the head coach has urged supporters to leave their frustrations at the gates as they go in search of a valuable three points.

The Blues welcome the high-flying Tractor Boys to Fratton Park this evening for their final game of 2022.

Yet, Cowley’s men go in to the tie off the back of seven successive league contests without a win as they slump to 11th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna’s outfit sit second in the table after comfortably beating Oxford United on Boxing Day.

Despite both squads severely suffering with illness, the Blues boss has insisted his side will be in for a tough test as they take on their promotion rivals.

‘For me, they’re the best team in the division,’ he told The News.

‘I’ve seen enough of this league to be able to say that.

Danny Cowley

‘They have really good players, they’ve got a clear way of playing, a clear system which is quite adaptable and they’re really well coached.

‘As a consequence, they’re in a really good position to get promoted.

‘For us, I think it’s a great game due to the run we’re on. In this tough moment it’s actually the very best game and one we’re going to attack.

‘We want to win every game, always. We’re very respectful of Ipswich as a team.

‘Their recruitment has been really aggressive but really intelligent as well.

‘Not only have they been able to improve but been able to weaken their opponents in the process. It’s no surprise they’ve been able to find that high level of consistency.

‘We will have to be at our very best to beat them.’

Pompey return to Fratton Park for the first time since their heavy backlash received after their 2-0 defeat to MK Dons.

Cowley has urged the Fratton faithful to leave their frustrations at the gates as they eye their second win in 13 games.

He added: ‘This is a brilliant football club and as a club we’re so lucky to have so many people that this club means so much to.

‘When the team doesn’t do well then people get disappointed and frustrated and even angry.

‘We understand that, these are emotions we have inside the club.