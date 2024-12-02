Pompey have the chance to bolster their ranks this winter ahead of the second-half of the season. The new window opens next month.

John Mousinho’s side were promoted from League One in the last campaign after winning the title. They ended up going up along with Derby County and Oxford United.

It has been a tough period adapting to life in the Championship and they are in the bottom three along with QPR and Hull City.

Pompey have a few injury issues to deal with in defence and have leaked goals so far this term. With that in mind, we asked ChatGPT “What defenders should Championship side Portsmouth sign during the 2025 January transfer window?”...

1 . Ben Davies, Rangers (on loan at Birmingham City) What ChatGPT said: "A no-nonsense center-back who is used to the physicality and demands of the Championship. If Rangers is open to selling or loaning him out, he could provide experience and calm leadership."

2 . Charlie Cresswell, Toulouse What ChatGPT said: "Another young, talented central defender who could gain valuable first-team experience in the Championship. Cresswell is strong in the air and good on the ball, making him a potential fit for a team looking to build."

3 . James Bree, Southampton What ChatGPT said: "Bree could be available for a move given Southampton's focus on the Premier League. He offers experience in the Championship and is a versatile defender who can play at right-back or center-back."

4 . Ethan Laird, Birmingham What ChatGPT said: "Laird is more known for his right-back role, but his defensive versatility could see him come in as a left-sided option too. His pace and ball-carrying abilities would make him a good fit for a Championship team."