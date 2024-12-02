This is what AI predicts Portsmouth's January transfer window will be including Birmingham City and Southampton raids

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 18:00 BST

Pompey are currently in the relegation zone in the Championship

Pompey have the chance to bolster their ranks this winter ahead of the second-half of the season. The new window opens next month.

John Mousinho’s side were promoted from League One in the last campaign after winning the title. They ended up going up along with Derby County and Oxford United.

It has been a tough period adapting to life in the Championship and they are in the bottom three along with QPR and Hull City.

Pompey have a few injury issues to deal with in defence and have leaked goals so far this term. With that in mind, we asked ChatGPT “What defenders should Championship side Portsmouth sign during the 2025 January transfer window?”...

What ChatGPT said: "A no-nonsense center-back who is used to the physicality and demands of the Championship. If Rangers is open to selling or loaning him out, he could provide experience and calm leadership."

1. Ben Davies, Rangers (on loan at Birmingham City)

What ChatGPT said: "A no-nonsense center-back who is used to the physicality and demands of the Championship. If Rangers is open to selling or loaning him out, he could provide experience and calm leadership." | Getty Images

Photo Sales
What ChatGPT said: "Another young, talented central defender who could gain valuable first-team experience in the Championship. Cresswell is strong in the air and good on the ball, making him a potential fit for a team looking to build."

2. Charlie Cresswell, Toulouse

What ChatGPT said: "Another young, talented central defender who could gain valuable first-team experience in the Championship. Cresswell is strong in the air and good on the ball, making him a potential fit for a team looking to build." | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
What ChatGPT said: "Bree could be available for a move given Southampton’s focus on the Premier League. He offers experience in the Championship and is a versatile defender who can play at right-back or center-back."

3. James Bree, Southampton

What ChatGPT said: "Bree could be available for a move given Southampton’s focus on the Premier League. He offers experience in the Championship and is a versatile defender who can play at right-back or center-back." | Getty Images

Photo Sales
What ChatGPT said: "Laird is more known for his right-back role, but his defensive versatility could see him come in as a left-sided option too. His pace and ball-carrying abilities would make him a good fit for a Championship team."

4. Ethan Laird, Birmingham

What ChatGPT said: "Laird is more known for his right-back role, but his defensive versatility could see him come in as a left-sided option too. His pace and ball-carrying abilities would make him a good fit for a Championship team." | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice