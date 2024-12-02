Pompey picked up a point in their most recent Championship clash

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey drew 2-2 away at Swansea City on Saturday afternoon. Matt Ritchie and Josh Murphy got their goals in Wales.

Next up for John Mousinho’s side is a home clash this weekend against Bristol City. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship regarding their rivals...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooney slams Plymouth Argyle players

Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney has said he is ‘embarassed’ after their 4-0 loss against Bristol City at Ashton Gate. The Pilgrims are sat in 21st place in the table and are four points above Pompey having played two more games as they look to avoid relegation to League One.

They were beaten 6-1 against Norwich City at Carrow Road last Tuesday so have leaked 10 goals in their last two outings. Former Manchester United and England man Rooney has said: “Embarrassed really. That's the right word to use. After what happened on Tuesday at Norwich, we came here with a gameplan to try and be in the game, for 50 minutes we were. We concede the first goal and we collapse. It's exactly what happened at Norwich, it's exactly what happened at Leeds. As soon as we concede a goal, the players out there collapse and we look very fragile. It's very frustrating, disappointing."

He added: “When we're going through this run we're going through with away games, you need to dig deep and find something within you. If them players want to have the career you hope they want to have they need to do that very quick because they're not representing this club in the right way. I’ve tried going at the players. I’ve tried encouraging and supporting them. I’ve tried everything really so I need to keep trying to find the right balance to fix the away performances."

Hull City managerial latest

It has been a tough past six months for Hull City since they made the surprise decision to sack Liam Rosenior. They are in the bottom three along with Pompey and QPR and were beaten 3-1 against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers cut ties with Tim Walter last week following their poor run of form and they have a big decision to make on who to bring in next. Andy Dawson remains in caretaker charge of the East Yorkshire outfit until a permanent successor is found.

In this latest update by The Sun, Mark Robins is ‘open’ to a move to the MKM Stadium following his recent exit from Coventry City. However, the report claims he would rather be offered the job straight up and not have to go through an interview process.

Robins worked wonders during his time with the Sky Blues and guided them from League Two to the second tier. He also got them to the play-off final and FA Cup semi-final. Hull could see him as someone to help them rise up the division and get their season back on track after a tricky spell.