Pompey fans on social media couldn’t resist commenting on referee Sunny Sukhvir Gill’s performance during the Blues’ 2-0 win against Lincoln today.

The newly-crowned League One champions rounded off their season with a fine display at the LNER Stadium to deny their hosts a place in the play-offs. Second-half goals from Myles Peart-Harris and Paddy Lane sealed the victory and ensured John Mousinho’s side finished the campaign on 97 points.

Yet it was the match official’s running of the game that drew a lot of remarks on X, formerly Twitter.

His handling of proceedings throughout the 90 minutes drew a lot of criticism, with 13 yellow cards dished out. That included seven for the Pompey players. But even more incredible was the three he handed to members of the Blues coaching team, with head coach John Mousinho, Jon Harley and Joe Prodomo all finding their way into the ref’s bad books.

Former Pompey striker and boss Guy Whittingham couldn’t believe what he was witnessing as he provided punditry for BBC Radio Solent.

It was, therefore, only a matter of time before the Fratton faithful registered their thoughts on Gill’s performance. Here’s a selecton of the views shared on social media…

@ShaneAaronScott: More bookings than a dodgy Thai massage parlour.

@McgrealDeclan: This ref getting commission on yellows.

@Tom_Atkins96: As professional standards go this referee is awful. Embarrassing.

@lukeatiyah: Wonder how this ref gets a game each week.

@joshrbirchall: Sunny Singh Gill is absolutely clueless today.

@pompeypaul72: Totally incompetent referee. Sunny Sukhvir Gill. Shocking. Not good enough for Sunday League, let alone EFL.

@Mattdinio: This ref has been laughable, should reconsider his career choice because refereeing clearly isn't his calling. Completely lost control of the game at the end of the first half.

@Big_B__: Worst referee of the season?