Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey will be accompanied by nearly 4,000 fans for their key game at promotion rivals Peterborough next month.

All away tickets for the game on Saturday, March 16, have been quickly snapped up - despite the Blues receiving an extra allocation of 1,600 seats for the fixture at London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest batch went on sale at 10am on Wednesday morning, after Pompey’s initial lot of 2,300 were consumed by the ever-loyal Fratton faithful. But less than 24 hours later, the club have already confirmed the additional allocation - for blocks A and B of Posh's main stand - is now sold out, too, meaning 3,900 Blues followers will be at the Weston Homes Stadium to cheer on John Mousinho’s title-contenders.

That’s set to be a new record on the road this term, with last Saturday’s away attendance at Charlton - 3,155 - surpassing the 2,927 who took in Pompey’s 1-1 draw with Derby at Pride Park back in September.

With the Blues seven points clear at the top of the League One standings and arrowing in on a return to the Championship, it’s understandable that fans want to do their bit in getting Mousinho’s side across the line as soon as possible.

That has seen a battle for tickets among the Fratton faithful, with Pompey’s next away day - against Blackpool on Saturday, March 9 - an away-end sell-out. Meanwhile, tickets in the home end for the Blues’ last four home games against Barnsley, Derby, Shrewsbury and Wigan respectively are already a sell-out.