There’s no hotter ticket in town at present than a Pompey match-day one.

So, no doubt, there’ll be a mad rush for a seat at the Blues’ much-anticipated game at Bolton Wanderers next month, with tickets going on sale from this morning.

Pompey have been allocated 2,600 passes for the match at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday, March 13. It’s their fourth from last game of the season - and their penultimate away match of the campaign. It could also have a huge bearing on the outcome of this term’s League One title race.

At present, John Mousinho’s table-toppers are five points clear of second-place Derby and nine points better off than the Trotters, who are in third, with seven games remaining and a maximum of 21 points up for grabs.

With everyone of a Blues persuasion anticipating a promotion party ahead of an exciting climax to the season, it’s little wonder all of Pompey’s remaining home games are completely sold out for Blues supporters. So, too, is next week’s trip to Wycombe, leaving Bolton and Lincoln away on the final day of the season as the last remaining games with tickets available.

The Fratton Park club are still waiting to hear from the Imps in regards to the number of fans they’ll be allowed to bring for that Saturday, April 27, fixture. In the meantime, though, the rush is on to snap up a spot at Bolton in 25 days time.

Fans with 70+ loyalty points are top of the queue, with tickets available to them from 10am this morning. Next in line are those with 55+ points (1pm today) and 45+ (4pm today). Those with 35+ and 23+ points must wait until tomorrow (10am and 1pm) to find out if tickets remain. Meanwhile, in the unlikely event of seats not selling out, tickets will be put on general sale from 4pm on Wednesday.

Ticket prices for the Bolton game aren't cheap, though, with an adult fan expected to fork out £30 for entry. £25 is the price for a senior (65+) and young person (under-23) ticket. Meanwhile, junior and child seats are priced at £19 and £12 respectively. That has earned criticism from sections of the Fratton faithful, particularly when compared prices Bolton fans had to stump up for their visit to PO4 back in December - £25 (adult), £19 (senior), £17 (young person), £10 (junior) and £5 (child).

It’s also worth noting that Shrewsbury’s trip to Bolton on April 16 will cost Shrews fans between £1 to £26. Meanwhile, Reading supporters will be charged between £5 and £10 for their game at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Monday, April 1.