A one-time darling of the PO4 fan base, his performance in Gillingham’s 3-1 defeat at the Blues in April will have led many to realise that memories can sometimes obscure present-day reality.

That doesn’t mean, though, the midfielder’s move to League One rivals Peterborough on a free transfer won’t have stirred up some form of emotion among Pompey fans. It will have!

For yet again it proves that there’s business to be done this summer – with the Blues’ so-called promotion rivals leading the way.

Peterborough are the latest club among those tipped to contest the top positions in League One next season to add to their ranks.

They join Ipswich, MK Dons and Bolton in doing so – a list that also now includes Sheffield Wednesday, after they completed a free transfer move for AFC Wimbledon defender Ben Heneghan and close in on the signing of David Stockdale from Wycombe.

All the while Pompey remain on the outside looking in, yet to make a telling move as Danny Cowley weighs up how to turn his side into serious promotion contenders.

Having been linked with 20 players at least since that final day of the season defeat at Hillsborough six-plus weeks ago – some true, others not so true – it’s not as if there’s been nothing to generate excitement among the fans.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is gearing up for another busy transfer window

Meanwhile, the Blues haven’t been sitting on their hands, idly waiting for the clock to strike 12.01am on Friday, June 10, when the summer transfer window officially opened.

But having been told to wait as the club reiterated its stance on obeying new window laws, fans are now left wondering what’s happening and when movement can begin?

June 10 has come and gone, remembered solely as being a damp squid, with nothing happening transfer-related.

And having had the carrot of that date dangled in front of them for so long, supporters are now ready to feast on those offerings – and are growing hungrier by the day.

Forget reported interest in Marlon Pack, Matt Butcher, Kion Etete, Lynden Gooch, Morgan Whittaker, Kyle Joseph.

Forget reminders that Pompey currently have no senior strikers on their books.

Fans want to see concrete evidence that last season’s woes can finally be put to bed.

They want proof that next term will be different.

They need a manifestation of the excitement that potentially lies ahead.

They’re crying out for something that would turn a close season that’s developing into one of mistrust and growing frustration into one of hope and progress.

No doubt, Cowley, his recruitment team and chief executive Andy Cullen are working tirelessly behind the scenes to make that happen.

Like the rest of the Pompey family, they also want things to progress, they want improvements on the pitch, they want need additions and will be doing their best to ensure opportunities are maximised.

But the longer the wait continues, the harder it is to repel the wave of frustration and criticism that is beginning to breach the Blues’ defences.

Seeing Thompson’s move to Peterborough will have added momentum to that force.