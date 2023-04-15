Simply put – Pompey must beat Shrewsbury today.

It’s generally accepted that the Blues have to secure three points from all their remaining five games for the doors of last-chance saloon to remain open.

And even then they rely on those currently above them in the table to slip up and drop points in their own pursuit of the play-offs.

But what’s the chance of that happening today during this afternoon’s high-stake matches?

Here’s how our friends at Fivethirtyeight.com see events unfolding.

1 . Goal, Portsmouth forward Owen Dale scores, Portsmouth 1-0 Forest Green Rovers during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 1 April 2023. Pompey travel to Shrewsbury today in League One Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Exeter v Plymouth - away win Exeter win: 29%. Plymouth win: 46%. Draw: 25%. Photo: Tom Dulat Photo Sales

3 . Cambridge United v Peterborough - away win Cambridge United win: 19%. Peterborough win: 56%. Draw: 25%. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4 . Accrington v Fleetwood - away win Accrington win: 27%. Fleetwood win: 44%. Draw: 29%. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales