Today's League One results predicted and whether Portsmouth, Bolton, Peterborough & Derby will be better off in play-off race: gallery
Simply put – Pompey must beat Shrewsbury today.
By Mark McMahon
Published 15th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
It’s generally accepted that the Blues have to secure three points from all their remaining five games for the doors of last-chance saloon to remain open.
And even then they rely on those currently above them in the table to slip up and drop points in their own pursuit of the play-offs.
But what’s the chance of that happening today during this afternoon’s high-stake matches?
Here’s how our friends at Fivethirtyeight.com see events unfolding.
Undefined: twitter
Page 1 of 4