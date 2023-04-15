News you can trust since 1877
Today's League One results predicted and whether Portsmouth, Bolton, Peterborough & Derby will be better off in play-off race: gallery

Simply put – Pompey must beat Shrewsbury today.

By Mark McMahon
Published 15th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST

It’s generally accepted that the Blues have to secure three points from all their remaining five games for the doors of last-chance saloon to remain open.

And even then they rely on those currently above them in the table to slip up and drop points in their own pursuit of the play-offs.

But what’s the chance of that happening today during this afternoon’s high-stake matches?

Here’s how our friends at Fivethirtyeight.com see events unfolding.

Pompey travel to Shrewsbury today in League One

Pompey travel to Shrewsbury today in League One

Pompey travel to Shrewsbury today in League One

Exeter win: 29%. Plymouth win: 46%. Draw: 25%.

2. Exeter v Plymouth - away win

Exeter win: 29%. Plymouth win: 46%. Draw: 25%.

Cambridge United win: 19%. Peterborough win: 56%. Draw: 25%.

3. Cambridge United v Peterborough - away win

Cambridge United win: 19%. Peterborough win: 56%. Draw: 25%.

Accrington win: 27%. Fleetwood win: 44%. Draw: 29%.

4. Accrington v Fleetwood - away win

Accrington win: 27%. Fleetwood win: 44%. Draw: 29%.

