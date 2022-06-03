Here are the latest headlines from across League One.

Peterborough reject Premier League bid

Newly-relegated Peterborough have rejected a bid from an unnamed Premier League club for defender Ronnie Edwards, according to the Peterborough Telegraph.

But reports suggest a £2m offer has been turned down by the Posh, who reportedlyt value their prized asset at £15m.

Director of football Barry Fry admitted a bid had been placed but stressed Peterborough are in no rush to sell the England youth international.

He said: We've had many conversations with many clubs about Ronnie.

‘We have had one bid from a Premier League club which we turned down as it fell well short of our valuation of the player.

‘I’m not surprised he is getting linked with some big clubs, although I have not spoken to anyone from Southampton or Aston Villa.

‘He’s under contract for another three years so there is no rush. If our asking price isn’t met he won’t be leaving.’

Edwards has featured 44 times for the Posh since his arrival with the Posh, while also amassing four youth international appearances for England.

Premier League attraction for Darling

Brighton and Sheffield United have joined the list of admirers that MK Dons defender Harry Darling is gaining.

The 22-year-old has already been linked with a reunion with former boss Russell Martin at Swansea, although interest has cooled from the Welsh outfit.

The centre-back was a crucial figure in Liam Manning’s backline last term, making 49 outings while netting 10 times in all competitions.

His impressive performances also saw him included in the League One team of the season.

No go for Gregory

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory has admitted he intends staying put at Hillsborough despite recent speculation of a move away.

The 33-year-old has been linked with moves to Wigan and Middlesbrough, as well as League One rivals Derby.

It comes after the ex-Millwall man returned to his impressive form in front of goal - scoring 17 times in 39 outings last term.