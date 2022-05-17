So here are the main rumours featuring League One sides from the past 24 hours.

Sunderland make enquiry over reported Pompey target

Promotion-chasing Sunderland have made an enquiry to bring reported Pompey target Alex Gorrin back to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have joined the Blues in the hunt for the midfielder, who is also on the radar of Wigan, Burton and Lincoln.

The Spaniard’s situation at the Kassam Stadium remains unclear, with the former Motherwell man yet to pen a new deal with the U’s.

The 28-year-old has been key to Oxford’s recent success - amassing 101 appearances since his arrival in 2019, which includes double play-off disappointment.

Despite Karl Robinson’s desire to keep Gorrin, the midfielder is said to be high on Alex Neil’s wish list should his side secure promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

The Mackems and Blues target came through the ranks at the Academy of Light but failed to make a first-team outing for the Wearsiders.

Peterborough’s lofty valuation

Peterborough have placed a £10m valuation on star midfielder Jack Taylor amid interest from Ipswich.

Reports suggest the 23-year-old is high on Kieran McKenna’s shopping list this summer.

Yet Posh director of football Barry Fry has hit back at speculation linking their prized asset with a move away, insisting no club has made an approach.

Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘I’ve had no contact from Ipswich for any of our players.

‘In fact, I’ve had no contact from any club about anyone. It’s far too early in the summer for that. There are still games going on.

‘I will say we have no interest in selling Jack Taylor. If someone offered £10m we might, but that isn’t going to happen.’

Taylor had been pivotal to Posh’s success in recent years, playing a key role in their promotion from League One.

He scored three goals in 34 Championship outings this term.

Triple interest in Wednesday striker

Wigan and Middlesbrough are believed to have joined Derby in the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory.

It is believed that Boro are leading the charge for the 33-year-old, who was awarded with League One’s April player of the month.

Reports claim that Wednesday would not require a substantial fee for the forward, who will enter his final season at Hillsborough.