Todorov v Yakubu, Biley v Whittingham: Going gets tougher in Pompey striker vote

Alan Biley

Yes, we are down to the quarter-finals in our Twitter tournament to find out who is your favourite Blues centre forward of all-time.

And as you can see as we reveal the draw for the first time on this page, there is not a weak link left.

Already some great names have fallen by the wayside and in the last 16, Mark Hateley and Mick Quinn were among the big guns to stop firing – not helped by the fact they were drawn against Yakubu and Guy Whittingham respectively.

Guy Whittingham

Also falling at that last stage were Ray Crawford, Ray Pointer, Albie McCann, Dave Kemp, Conor Chaplin and Brett Pitman.

It leaves us with the Yak, Corporal Guy, Alan Biley, Steve Claridge, Ron Saunders, Svetoslav Todorov, Kanu and Paul Walsh. What a selection!

For those who have not been following all season, this is the fifth and final in a series of of unofficial, unscientific tournaments we’ve run to find your favourites in each position. David James, Linvoy Primus, Paul Merson and Darren Anderton are your favourites so far.

Check out my Twitter timeline (@stevebone1) from later today (Sunday) to vote in this round. And in next week’s Sports Mail, we’ll be celebrating an overall winner.

Svetoslav Todorov

Quarter-final draw

Paul Walsh v Ron Saunders

Guy Whittingham v Alan Biley

Svetoslav Todorov v Yakubu

Yakubu

Kanu v Steve Claridge

Paul Walsh

Ron Saunders

Kanu