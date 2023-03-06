And explained how the Blues’ contingency in the treatment room helped strive through his ‘tough’ period.

Indeed, it represented Lowery’s first league minutes since September as he battled with his injury problems.

After being withdrawn from Pompey’s 2-2 draw against Plymouth, the former Crewe ace would be sidelined until November before returning to the squad to feature against Hereford in the FA Cup.

Despite making a 25-minute cameo against the non-league outfit, the 25-year-old would pick up a recurrence of his issue in training soon after.

This saw Lowery return to the treatment room and would require injections to help with his recovery.

But after making his much-anticipated comeback to the squad, the midfielder has insisted he is ready to play a regular part in Mousinho’s side.

Tom Lowery completed his return to the Pompey side against Cambridge on Saturday.

He told The News: ‘It’s been tough but it’s part of football.

‘You’ve just got to get on with it and work hard in the gym and try to get yourself fit as soon as possible.

‘It was a tear in my hamstring and the place where it was in my hamstring meant it was a really tough place for it to heal, which means it took longer than first thought.

‘At the time (ahead of Hereford) it felt alright but it went again in training not long after that, but that’s just football and I worked hard to get through it.

‘Most importantly I need to make sure I don’t rush back too quickly and just ease my way back into the team.

‘Hopefully I’ve seen the back of that injury now and I can crack on from here and play regularly in the final months of the season.’

After completing his return from injury in February, Joe Rafferty explained how his time on the sidelines affected him.

Lowery detailed the difficulties he faced during his time in the treatment room and claimed how the Blues’ injured group spurred each other on to get through their separate issues.

He added: ‘Its always tough being injured no matter where you are.

‘We’ve got a good group of lads here but they kept me going as well.