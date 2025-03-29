Off-the-pitch matters dominate Blackburn Rovers' preparations for their trip to Pompey on Saturday | Getty Images

Top-ranking officials of Blackburn Rovers will be at Fratton Park for their side’s important Championship fixture against Pompey on Saturday.

The Ewood Park club has confirmed that its senior leadership group will be accompanying Valerien Ismael’s troops to the south coast to take their place in the directors’ box - despite calls for them to stay away from match days for the remainder of the season.

Chief executive Steve Waggott, chief operating officer Suhail Pasha and head of football Rudy Gestede were asked specifically not to attend Rovers’ eight remaining games by a coalition of supporters’ groups who are unhappy with the way the Lancashire outfit is being run under their existing owners - Venky’s.

A statement issued on Friday said their collective absences would create a more positive and unified environment and help fans and club staff focus on a ‘critical’ period in the season that could still result in promotion back to the Premier League.

Yet the request has been declined, with a club-written statement insisting the long-term success and stability of the club is a goal shared by all and reamins one that can ony be achieved through unity of all parties involved.

Blackburn Rovers respond to supporters’ request

Blackburn Rovers fans want to focus on on-pitch matters - not off-field problems | Getty Images

The announcement read: ‘Blackburn Rovers acknowledge the statement issued this morning by members of the fanbase and welcome their collective call for unity during the closing stages of the campaign.

‘As we enter the final eight Championship fixtures of the season, our focus must remain on supporting the team in what could be a decisive period for the club.

‘With the prize of a place in the play-offs and a chance for promotion to the Premier League at stake, unity and a positive atmosphere at matches will be crucial in helping the players and coaching staff achieve success on the pitch.

‘We also want to reaffirm our commitment to open discussions with supporters.

‘Rovers’ CEO, Steve Waggott, along with other senior executives, have held regular meetings with individual supporters and fan groups throughout the season to share updates on club matters and engage in meaningful two-way dialogue.

‘These sessions have provided a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas, address any concerns and consider fan perspectives as part of the club’s ongoing decision-making process.

‘We understand the importance of open communication and will continue to engage with fans as we work towards the long-term success and stability of the club.

‘The passion and commitment of our supporters is what makes this club so special.

‘While differences of opinion exist, our shared goal is clear – to drive the club forward together. Now, more than ever, we urge everyone to get behind the team and show your support for this final push.

‘As part of their professional duties and commitments to the club, Blackburn Rovers’ senior leadership group will continue to attend games – representing the club and showing support to the players and coaching staff for the remainder of the season.’

Pompey v Blackburn: a lot riding on game

Blackburn head to the south coast sitting ninth in the Championship table - eight places above Pompey and with a 10-point advantage over their hosts.

They remain in the hunt for a play-off place but their hopes have been dwindling in recent weeks and in the aftermath of head coach John Eustace’s departure for Derby County in mid-February.

Following a 2-0 win against Plymouth on February 15, the Ewood Park side sat fifth in the table. Fast forward six months, though, and Rovers are five points off the pace when it comes to the play-offs. They are also searching for their first win under new boss Valerien Ismael, who has secured just one point from his four games in charge and is already under pressure to turn things a round.

As well as Pompey, Blackburn also face Middlesbrough (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Luton (A), Millwall (H), Sunderland (A), Watford (H) and Sheffield United (A).

Pompey head into their meeting with Blackburn on the back of successive defeats at the hands of Plymouth and Preston North End respectively before the international break. Those losses mean John Mousinho’s side sit just four points above the relegation zone with eight games remaining.

Victory for the Blues would be a major step forward in their bid to retain their Championship status for another season.