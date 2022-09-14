Tottenham Hotspur loanee’s blunt response to disallowed Portsmouth goal against Burton Albion
Dane Scarlett has been left frustrated over his disallowed goal against Burton on Tuesday evening.
The Spurs loanee questioned referee Rob Lewis’ decision to deny him the strike, which would’ve doubled Pompey’s lead on 65 minutes.
The 18-year-old had initially won a 50/50 challenge with Brewers defender John Brayford on the edge of the box, before calmly chipping keeper Ben Garrett in the Albion net.
However, the man in the middle believed Scarlett had indeed committed a foul on the Burton captain in the lead up to the goal, bringing an end to the jubilant Pompey celebrations behind the goal.
Many onlookers were left perplexed at the call from the official, failing to see anything which warranted a whistle for an infringement.
Following the victory, the Spurs loanee can be heard venting his frustration to Colby Bishop in a pitch-side full-time video released by the club on social media.
As the pair emerged from the dugouts, the Spurs youngster told his strike partner ‘bro it wasn’t a foul’ in response to their conversation about the disallowed effort.
Indeed, his thoughts were echoed on social media with Pompey fans also raising their eyebrows at the decision.
One Blues supporter on Twitter said: ‘Unbelievable finish and I have no clue how the ref has managed to find a foul there.’
Another added: ‘Hardly a foul, defender brought that cheaply from the referee’, while a third simply commented: ‘ref is poor’.
That second-half strike would've continued Scarlett’s impressive goal scoring run, which had seen him net four times in his previous three matches in all competitions before Tuesday’s tie.
Nonetheless, the England under-19 international was a threat once more at the Pirelli Stadium, as he again provided a spark for Danny Cowley’s side.
Despite failing to register his name on the scoresheet, that resulted in the young talent again receiving plenty of praise on social media from Pompey fans who have been excited by his glowing performances to date.