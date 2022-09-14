15 spectacular photos as Portsmouth pay their respects to the Queen and continue unbeaten start to League One campaign
Pompey paid tribute to the Queen ahead of their game against Burton on Tuesday evening.
It was the first time the Blues could pay their respects to the late Monarch after last weekend’s trip to Barnsley was postponed by the EFL.
This saw an impeccably observed minute silence followed by the new national anthem ahead of kick-off at the Pirelli Stadium.
Despite having a 10 day stoppage, that didn’t stop Danny Cowley’s men from continuing their impressive start to the season as they ran out 2-0 winners against the Brewers.
Two second-half goals were enough to seal the victory, which maintains second spot in the League One table behind Ipswich.
We’ve chosen our 15 favourite photos from Tuesday’s tie at the Pirelli Stadium as the Blues paid their respects to the Queen.
