It was the first time the Blues could pay their respects to the late Monarch after last weekend’s trip to Barnsley was postponed by the EFL.

This saw an impeccably observed minute silence followed by the new national anthem ahead of kick-off at the Pirelli Stadium.

Despite having a 10 day stoppage, that didn’t stop Danny Cowley’s men from continuing their impressive start to the season as they ran out 2-0 winners against the Brewers.

Two second-half goals were enough to seal the victory, which maintains second spot in the League One table behind Ipswich.

We’ve chosen our 15 favourite photos from Tuesday’s tie at the Pirelli Stadium as the Blues paid their respects to the Queen.

Relive the action by taking a look through our gallery from the match.

