Pompey paid their respects to the Queen on Tuesday evening at Burton.

Pompey paid tribute to the Queen ahead of their game against Burton on Tuesday evening.

By Pepe Lacey
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:00 pm

It was the first time the Blues could pay their respects to the late Monarch after last weekend’s trip to Barnsley was postponed by the EFL.

This saw an impeccably observed minute silence followed by the new national anthem ahead of kick-off at the Pirelli Stadium.

Despite having a 10 day stoppage, that didn’t stop Danny Cowley’s men from continuing their impressive start to the season as they ran out 2-0 winners against the Brewers.

Two second-half goals were enough to seal the victory, which maintains second spot in the League One table behind Ipswich.

We’ve chosen our 15 favourite photos from Tuesday’s tie at the Pirelli Stadium as the Blues paid their respects to the Queen.

Relive the action by taking a look through our gallery from the match.

1. Burton v Pompey

Pompey fans of all generations in good spirits ahead of the match.

Photo: Simon Davies

2. Burton v Pompey

No half and half scarfs here!

Photo: Simon Davies

3. Burton v Pompey

Danny Cowley applauds the travelling faithful before kick-off.

Photo: Simon Davies

4. Burton v Pompey

Pompey players stand in arm in arm during the minute silence in respect of the late Queen.

Photo: Simon Davies

