Tottenham Hotspur signing’s message over road ahead after Portsmouth exit
And the keeper feels he well placed to achieve that aim, after joining National League South outfit Chelmsford City on loan for the season.
The Nigerian talent, who arrived from Spurs last year, was handed a new one-year deal after making nine appearances in his maiden season at Fratton Park.
The plan for the 22-year-old is to continue his development with regular game time - which can be achieved at the Melbourne Stadium.
Oluwayemi feels he’s ready to hit the ground running, after a training camp in Spain and regular Pompey minutes in pre-season.
Now the challenge is to help Robbie Simpson’s side to success, as their season starts at home to Farnborough this weekend.
He told Chelmsford City’s YouTube channel: ‘I’m glad to be here and I’m really excited to get started and help this club back into the National League.
‘The tour was very good, hard and got us going in terms of fitness.
‘It was very hot in Spain and that has prepared me for now with a good base of games.
‘There’s been good 60 and 45 minutes - so now I’m looking forward to Saturday.
‘We’re going to work as hard as possible to get results, get the team up and hopefully it will be enough.
‘It would be great to do something wonderful this season with this group of guys.
‘The transition has been smooth.’
Oluwayemi picked up his first minutes as a Chelmsford player in a 2-1 warm-up defeat against an Arsenal XI on Tuesday night.
He was beaten from the spot before being replaced on his Clarets bow, with the Londoner feeling he has quickly been able to adjust to his new surroundings.
Oluwayemi added: ‘It’s joining a new group and building connections with people.
‘I’m pretty bad with names and it’s new surroundings, but I’m very confident in what we can do.
‘Hopefully we can keep pushing and pushing every game, getting more out of every game and getting results.
‘It's a great group of lads. The banter is flying about they are genuinely good people.’