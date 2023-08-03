News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Tottenham Hotspur signing’s message over road ahead after Portsmouth exit

Josh Oluwayemi has targeted a season of success away from Pompey.
By Jordan Cross
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

And the keeper feels he well placed to achieve that aim, after joining National League South outfit Chelmsford City on loan for the season.

The Nigerian talent, who arrived from Spurs last year, was handed a new one-year deal after making nine appearances in his maiden season at Fratton Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plan for the 22-year-old is to continue his development with regular game time - which can be achieved at the Melbourne Stadium.

Most Popular

Oluwayemi feels he’s ready to hit the ground running, after a training camp in Spain and regular Pompey minutes in pre-season.

Now the challenge is to help Robbie Simpson’s side to success, as their season starts at home to Farnborough this weekend.

He told Chelmsford City’s YouTube channel: ‘I’m glad to be here and I’m really excited to get started and help this club back into the National League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The tour was very good, hard and got us going in terms of fitness.

Josh Oluwayemi has left Pompey on loan for Chelmsford. Picture: Jason Brown.Josh Oluwayemi has left Pompey on loan for Chelmsford. Picture: Jason Brown.
Josh Oluwayemi has left Pompey on loan for Chelmsford. Picture: Jason Brown.

‘It was very hot in Spain and that has prepared me for now with a good base of games.

‘There’s been good 60 and 45 minutes - so now I’m looking forward to Saturday.

‘We’re going to work as hard as possible to get results, get the team up and hopefully it will be enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It would be great to do something wonderful this season with this group of guys.

‘The transition has been smooth.’

Oluwayemi picked up his first minutes as a Chelmsford player in a 2-1 warm-up defeat against an Arsenal XI on Tuesday night.

He was beaten from the spot before being replaced on his Clarets bow, with the Londoner feeling he has quickly been able to adjust to his new surroundings.

Oluwayemi added: ‘It’s joining a new group and building connections with people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I’m pretty bad with names and it’s new surroundings, but I’m very confident in what we can do.

‘Hopefully we can keep pushing and pushing every game, getting more out of every game and getting results.

‘It's a great group of lads. The banter is flying about they are genuinely good people.’

Related topics:Tottenham HotspurPortsmouthPompeyNational League SouthSpainFratton Park