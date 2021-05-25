The centre-back has departed Rotherham following their relegation from the Championship and is seemingly weighing up his options ahead of next season.

The Daily Record reports that Danny Cowley's made contact with Robertson ahead of a potential move to Fratton Park, while Aberdeen are also keen.

However, the ex-Blackpool man now supposedly has interest from overseas.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clark Robertson. Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

According to reports, Robertson has held talks with Hapoel Jerusalem via Zoom and is now waiting for an offer in writing.

The Israeli club have just won promotion to the top flight and want Robertson for the upcoming campaign.

Pompey will be in the market for a centre-back this summer, with only Paul Downing and Sean Raggett under contract.