Transfer gossip: Lincoln see bid for £200,000-rated Portsmouth, Preston and Plymouth target rejected

According to Football League World, the Imps have seen their efforts to land the attacking midfielder rebuffed by Accrington, who are under no pressure to sell their prized asset.

It has not been reported how much Lincoln have offered. But that £200,000 valuation has clearly not been met. Now Lincoln must now decide, like Pompey, whether they’re prepared to up their efforts to land the ex-Fratton Park academy player.

Imps boss Mark Kennedy has been busy in the transfer market to date, with five permanent signings arriving at Sincil Bank so far this summer.

That includes former Blues duo Reeco Hackett and Tyler Walker, who have both been sold the club’s vision for moving forward.

Now, it appears another ex-Pompey player is in their sights. Although, it remains to be seen whether the Imps will continue their pursuit of Leigh, who has netted 20 goals in 78 games at the Crown Ground.

The former Bognor player – who has a year remaining on his current deal – has been consistently linked with a move to Fratton Park this summer, with head coach John Mousinho speaking highly of the attack-minded midfielder.

Tommy Leigh has been on Pompey's radar all summer Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

However, Pompey’s interest has cooled in recent weeks because of Accrington’s valuation.

Speaking to The News earlier this month, Mousinho said: ‘Tommy is still an option, but it just depends on finances.

‘Probably, at this stage, he is out of the budget in terms of what Accrington will possibly be asking for.

‘We are priced out, which is fine, they obviously value him as an asset.

‘Tommy would fit that eight or 10 role quite nicely for us, hence we were interested in signing him in the first place.

‘However, Accrington don’t have financial problems, they don’t need to sell, they would rather strengthen to come straight back up after relegation.

‘And, at this moment in time, it’s a price we’re not looking to pay.’

