According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne is believed to have been given the all-clear for a move this winter - which has pricked the ears of clubs across the Championship and League One.

The forward hasn’t featured in professional football since he injured his cruciate ligament during an FA Cup defeat to Barnsley last year.

But the former Oxford United winger has recently returned to training after completing his rehabilitation process, with Boro boss Chris Wilder desperate for him to get minutes into his legs.

It’s no secret that Danny Cowley is looking to bolster his forward line this winter, due to the club’s indifferent form in-front of goal.

John Marquis is still searching for a consistent output of goals in royal blue, while loanee George Hirst has just started to find his feet in League One.

Between the two they have scored six goals between them this term, while Gassan Ahadme’s lack of minutes continues to grow on the south coast.

And Browne could solve Danny Cowley’s woes, if the former Lincoln boss decides to make a move for the former West Ham youngster.

Middlesbrough forward Marcus Browne could be available for a January trasfer. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The forward’s versatility across the frontline could make him a prized asset for clubs across the Football League in January.

He has flourished in a variety of roles in attack, from leading the line and playing on the wing to operating behind a central striker.

And Pompey are no strangers to his ability, as he featured throughout the play-off semi final defeat to Oxford United in 2020.

Browne scored in the first leg draw at Fratton Park, before the Us edged into Wembley on penalties after the second.

In total for Karl Robinson’s side across the 2019-20 League One campaign, he scored five goals and registered four assists – reflecting his suitability for the third tier.