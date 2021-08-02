Arsenal Academy youth product Robbie Burton. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

According to media in Croatia, a deal to take the midfielder to Fratton Park for the 2021-22 season is in place – as long as no complications develop – with the Blues having the option to buy the former Wales youth international at the end of the forthcoming campaign.

It’s claimed the 21-year-old turned down a loan move to another club in Croatia in a bid to return to the English game.

Both Championship Swansea and Blackburn have been previously linked with moves for the former Arsenal under-23 captain.

Yet, if the reports are to be believed, Burton could fill one of the three loan positions currently available to Pompey boss Danny Cowley, with Gavin Bazunu and Gassan Ahadme already on board.

The Blues boss is looking to bring in good quality loan players to strengthen his first-team options.

Meanwhile, two additional midfielders are required, with summer arrivals Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe representing Cowley’s only options in the engine room.

Former Norwich midfielder Louis Thompson is currently training with Pompey and came off the bench to feature for the Blues against Peterborough on Saturday.

Burton move to Zagreb in February 2020 for a reported fee of £800,000 and initially played for their reserves.

However, he was promoted to the first team last season, featuring in 10 Prva HNL games and playing twice in the Europa League.