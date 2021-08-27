They are reporting the Blues have accepted an offer from the Cod Army to take the full-back on a season-long loan deal.

The News previously revealed how head coach Danny Cowley was open to allowing the 24-year-old to leave the club last week.

Johnson only arrived at Fratton Park last September, sealing a switch from Accrington.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey defender Callum Johnson

He was a Pompey regular last term, making 47 appearances in what was his first season on the south coast.

However, with Cowley favouring summer arrival Kieron Freeman in the right-back role, Johnson was told he could look for a new club with the Blues head coach keen to free up space in his budget for additional signings before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Johnson featured as a substitute in the opening-day win over his possible new home Fleetwood.