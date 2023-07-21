News you can trust since 1877
Transfer gossip: Portsmouth eye Celtic defender with Bristol Rovers also in for powerhouse chased by Fulham, Chelsea and Norwich City

Pompey are planning a move for defender Bosun Lawal, according to reports.
By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Jul 2023, 08:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 08:22 BST

The Blues are said to be keen on the Celtic man, with League One rivals Bristol Rovers also said to be interested.

The 20-year-old has been earmarked to leave Parkhead on loan this summer, to gain experience after limited senior playing time to date.

Lawal has yet to feature in the league for the Scottish giants, since moving north of the border from Watford two years ago.

The Republic of Ireland age-group international is said to have attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Fulham and Norwich after being named the Hornets’ academy player of the season.

The 6ft 3in man picked up experience in Cetlic’s second team last season and operates as a central defender, who is comfortable on either side of a central pairing.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are looking at recruiting Lawal in a department where they now have good options next season.

John Mousinho can call on Ryley Towler, Sean Raggett, Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole and Haji Mnoga in that area of the pitch, as well as the versatile Connor Ogilvie.

Celtic defender Bosun Lawal has been linked with a move to Pompey with Bristol Rovers also said to been keen. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)Celtic defender Bosun Lawal has been linked with a move to Pompey with Bristol Rovers also said to been keen. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Celtic defender Bosun Lawal has been linked with a move to Pompey with Bristol Rovers also said to been keen. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Mousinho is also refusing to write off the chance of bringing in Di’Shon Bernard if the chance presents itself.

Raggett has been linked with a move to hometown club Gillingham this summer.

Pompey have already brought in 11 players this summer in a frenetic period of transfer activity, as they look to get out of League One at the seventh time of asking.

The Blues landed Abu Kamara as their latest addition this week, with the promising attacker joinng on loan from Norwich.

