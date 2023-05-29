News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Rumours rated: verdict on the eight players linked with Portsmouth - including Manchester United, Cardiff & Cambridge men: in pictures

Eight players have been linked with Pompey ahead of the summer window.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th May 2023, 16:24 BST

And it’ll be another window of change at Fratton Park, with at least 9-10 new faces set to arrive on the south coast.

Although the market doesn’t officially open until June 14, clubs in the EFL have already got their business under way. Pompey are instead biding their time in what could be a defining summer on the south coast.

So far eight names have been linked with a switch to the Blues ahead of the window, including the likes of Tommy Leigh, Gavin Whyte and most recently Aaron Nemane.

We’ve given a verdict on the chances of them making the move to Fratton Park and scored them out of 10.

From left: Di'Shon Bernard, Gavin Whyte, Tommy Leigh.

1. Rumours rated

From left: Di'Shon Bernard, Gavin Whyte, Tommy Leigh. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The attacking midfielder is of interest to Mousinho and has been priced at £200,000 by newly-relegated outfit Accrington. The head coach recently revealed no conversations had taken place over a potential swoop for the Portsmouth-born man as the Blues weigh up their options. He’s one of the most bankable assets at the Crown Ground, which could prove to be a stumbling block for a move. Rumour rated: 6/10.

2. Tommy Leigh

The attacking midfielder is of interest to Mousinho and has been priced at £200,000 by newly-relegated outfit Accrington. The head coach recently revealed no conversations had taken place over a potential swoop for the Portsmouth-born man as the Blues weigh up their options. He’s one of the most bankable assets at the Crown Ground, which could prove to be a stumbling block for a move. Rumour rated: 6/10. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
The winger is the most recent player to be linked with a switch to Fratton Park after The Mirror reported he was being monitored by Mousinho. Cardiff are also believed to be interested in the 25-year-old, who scored three goals and registered six assists for Notts County in the National League last season. A right-sided winger is of priority to the head coach as they look to replace Owen Dale. He scored just five goals in the National league for Notts County in two seasons. That has led some sections of the Fratton faithful to believe he is not the answer to their attacking issues. Rumour rated: 5/10. Rumour rated: 5/10.

3. Aaron Nemane

The winger is the most recent player to be linked with a switch to Fratton Park after The Mirror reported he was being monitored by Mousinho. Cardiff are also believed to be interested in the 25-year-old, who scored three goals and registered six assists for Notts County in the National League last season. A right-sided winger is of priority to the head coach as they look to replace Owen Dale. He scored just five goals in the National league for Notts County in two seasons. That has led some sections of the Fratton faithful to believe he is not the answer to their attacking issues. Rumour rated: 5/10. Rumour rated: 5/10. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales
The centre-back was linked with the Blues last week, when multiple reports claimed he was being looked at by the truths. He’s a free agent after failing to sign a new deal at Shrewsbury and is believed to have Championship and League One interest. However, that doesn’t appear to be with Pompey right now. Despite the rumour coming out, it was quickly shut down by Pompey. Rumour rated: 2/10.

4. Matthew Pennington

The centre-back was linked with the Blues last week, when multiple reports claimed he was being looked at by the truths. He’s a free agent after failing to sign a new deal at Shrewsbury and is believed to have Championship and League One interest. However, that doesn’t appear to be with Pompey right now. Despite the rumour coming out, it was quickly shut down by Pompey. Rumour rated: 2/10. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthManchester UnitedCardiffCambridgePompeyFratton ParkEFLGavin Whyte