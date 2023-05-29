3 . Aaron Nemane

The winger is the most recent player to be linked with a switch to Fratton Park after The Mirror reported he was being monitored by Mousinho. Cardiff are also believed to be interested in the 25-year-old, who scored three goals and registered six assists for Notts County in the National League last season. A right-sided winger is of priority to the head coach as they look to replace Owen Dale. He scored just five goals in the National league for Notts County in two seasons. That has led some sections of the Fratton faithful to believe he is not the answer to their attacking issues. Rumour rated: 5/10.