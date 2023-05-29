Eight players have been linked with Pompey ahead of the summer window.
And it’ll be another window of change at Fratton Park, with at least 9-10 new faces set to arrive on the south coast.
We’ve given a verdict on the chances of them making the move to Fratton Park and scored them out of 10.
1. Rumours rated
2. Tommy Leigh
The attacking midfielder is of interest to Mousinho and has been priced at £200,000 by newly-relegated outfit Accrington. The head coach recently revealed no conversations had taken place over a potential swoop for the Portsmouth-born man as the Blues weigh up their options. He’s one of the most bankable assets at the Crown Ground, which could prove to be a stumbling block for a move. Rumour rated: 6/10. Photo: George Wood
3. Aaron Nemane
The winger is the most recent player to be linked with a switch to Fratton Park after The Mirror reported he was being monitored by Mousinho. Cardiff are also believed to be interested in the 25-year-old, who scored three goals and registered six assists for Notts County in the National League last season. A right-sided winger is of priority to the head coach as they look to replace Owen Dale. He scored just five goals in the National league for Notts County in two seasons. That has led some sections of the Fratton faithful to believe he is not the answer to their attacking issues. Rumour rated: 5/10. Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. Matthew Pennington
The centre-back was linked with the Blues last week, when multiple reports claimed he was being looked at by the truths. He’s a free agent after failing to sign a new deal at Shrewsbury and is believed to have Championship and League One interest. However, that doesn’t appear to be with Pompey right now. Despite the rumour coming out, it was quickly shut down by Pompey. Rumour rated: 2/10. Photo: Pete Norton