Transfer Gossip: Portsmouth-linked Manchester United and Wales youngster Dylan Levitt to be sent out on loan

Dylan Levitt, right, trains with Wales ahead of next month's European Championships. Picture: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

That’s according to the Manchester Evening News, who claim the Red Devils want to aid the 20-year-old’s development with another season away from Old Trafford.

The midfielder, who has been named in the Wales squad for next month’s European Championships, spent an unsuccessful loan spell at Charlton last season.

He made five appearances for the Addicks, before heading back to the north west in January ahead of a temporary move to Croatian side Istra 1961, where he featured seven times.

Pompey were linked with the youngster back in January, alongside Championship QPR, under previous boss Kenny Jackett,

New Blues head coach Danny Cowley is eyeing the Premier League and Championship for prodigious talent to drive his Fratton Park ambition.

A return for former Spurs loanee Harvey White is something that interests.