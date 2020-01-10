Pompey are being linked with a move for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim Kenny Jackett has made contact with his former club about bringing the young centre-back to Fratton Park.

The Blues are in the market for a left-footed central defender as they attempt to freshen up their defensive options for the second half of the season.

Pompey have already been linked with Tranmere’s Manny Monthe and Shrewsbury’s Aaron Pierre.

But the latest rumour claims 20-year-old Sanderson is also on the radar, having been made available for loan by Molineux boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

A right-footed centre-back, the Wolves youth product has made one senior appearance for the Premier League side.

That came in the EFL Cup back in October, with neighbours Aston Villa claiming a 2-1 win.

Sanderson, who is highly-rated by Wolves, was handed him a new long-term deal last June and has been a regular for the club's under-23 team in Premier League Two.

He featured in the Molineux outfit’s EFL Trophy campaign this term, playing three times as Wolves failed to make it beyond the group stages.

Pompey have already brought in three new faces during the transfer window – Steve Seddon, Cameron McGeehan (both loan) and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (undisclosed).

According to Football Insider, they need to see off competition from Plymouth and Cheltenham if they are to make Sanderson their fourth new arrival.