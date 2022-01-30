Transfer gossip: Portsmouth move for Rotherham United and former Celtic midfielder ahead of transfer deadline

And the Blues are said to be preparing a return move for the 26-year-old before the close of the transfer window tomorrow night.

The former Scottish age-group international is out of contract at the New York Stadium in the summer and has made 21 appearances for the Milers this term.

Of those outings only 11 have come as starts with nine of those arriving in an impressive League One campaign to date for Lindsay.

According to Football Inside, Lindsay is firmly in Pompey sights ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm deadline

The South Lanarkshire-born player saw his career begin at Celtic, but he failed to make an appearance amid a string of loan spells before moving on to Ross County in 2018.

Lindsay bagged nine goals in 49 appearances as his side were promoted to the SPL as champions, before moving south of the border.

Now it appears his future may lie away from Paul Warne’s side, who currently sit top of the League One table.

Rotherham's Jamie Lindsay. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But the Pompey boss has made it clear he will not pay over the odds for any further new additions.

Chief executive Andy Cullen has indicated the Blues may be able to spend fees on new additions, if it’s deemed there’s value in any deals which could be completed.

