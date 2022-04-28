Transfer gossip: Portsmouth to hand deal to winger after breakthrough season

The injured winger is out of contract this summer, with the Blues holding an option to extend his stay at Fratton Park.
And the report from Football Insider suggests Cowley will offer the 24-year-old a new contract after a breakthrough season with the Blues.
The News reported earlier this month the club option on Hackett’s deal includes a significant wage increase for the man signed from Bromley for £100,000 in 2020.
A possible route to travel was to offer a new longer-term deal, but not at the level detailed in the option.
The latest news suggests that is a path being explored for the man who is currently recovering from a knee injury picked up in February.
Hackett made 34 appearances this term, scoring five goals, and is one of 12 players out of contract this summer.