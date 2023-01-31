The Telegraph reporter Mike McGraph has reported the Blues are working on a late deadline day move for the 21-year-old.

The youngster has impressed during his 18-month stay at the Highbury Stadium, where a magnificent maiden season in the EFL saw him credited with potential suitors in the summer.

In fact, after netting five goals and registering eight assists in 37 outings in the third tier last term saw him linked with a £2m switch to Premier League side Brighton in August.

While a deal to the AMEX Stadium failed to come to fruition, the winger has starred for the Cod Army this campaign - scoring three times in 26 appearances.

Following his breakout season in the Football League, where he won League One’s young player of the year award, Lane penned a new deal in Lancashire until the summer of 2024.

The attacker can play in a variety of positions including on the left and on the right as well as a number 10.

John Mousinho will have a good recollection of the forward after Pompey edged Scott Brown’s men 2-0 last week.

The Northern Ireland international came on for the remaining 16 minutes of the contest as the Cod Army eyed a way back in to the fixture following Joe Morrell’s dismissal.

His impressive rise has also seen him pick up three caps for his national side, coming against Hungary, Greece and Cyprus.