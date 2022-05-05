That’s according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who claims the Saints are interested in the keeper following his displays for Pompey and the Republic of Ireland this season.

Bazunu, 20, completed his Blues loan stint from Manchester City on Saturday in the 4-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

But he returned to Fratton Park for Sunday’s end of season awards dinner, where he was named the Players’ Player of the Season.

That followed 46 appearances for the club and 17 clean sheets as he established his reputation for being one of Europe’s brightest goalkeeping prospects.

His performances for Eire as their first-choice stopper – including a penalty save to deny Cristiano Ronaldo – has also boosted interest in the Dubliner’s talent.

Last month Championship sides Sheffield United and Preston joined a host of admirers that includes sides from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.

Now that lot from up the road are apparently taking notice as Bazunu's stock continues to rise and he remains open-minded to what the future holds following his latest loan stint away from the Etihad Stadium.

Gavin Bazunu impressed during his season-long loan stay at Pompey

Current Saints No1 Fraser Forster is out of contract at the end of the season, with his future very much up in the air.

Alex McCarthy is also currently on the St Mary’s outfit’s books, while Willy Caballero’s short-term deal expires once the Premier League season finishes.

Bazunu has revealed he is set for talks with parent club Manchester City over the next chapter in his career.

He is open to any option, as long as it sees him continuing his impressive development and picking up game time.