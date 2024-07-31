Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey could wrap up the transfer of Denmark forward Elias Sorensen as early as this evening.

The News understands the Blues are closing in on the signing of the Esbjerg fB man, who said goodbye to his Blue Water Arena team-mates this morning ahead of travelling to the south coast.

With a medical also pencilled in, it’s believed the former Denmark under-20 international should be paraded as the Fratton Park outfit’s seventh signing of the summer within 24-36 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News of Pompey’s interest in Sorensen emerged on Tuesday, with a report claiming a fee in the region of 300,000 - 400,000 euros has been agreed with Esbjerg for his services.

Blues boss John Mousinho remained tight-lipped on the subject when asked after the Blues’ 1-1 draw with MK Dons in their latest pre-season outing.

However, it’s understood Pompey are now at an advanced stage in the transfer, after initially registering their interest in the 24-year-old last week and after a move to German outfit FC Hansa Rostock failed to materialise for Sorensen.

Several Danish clubs were also keen on snapping up the attacker, who scored 23 goals in 17 league appearances last season as he and his Esbjerg team-mates secured Denmark’s third-tier title. However, with Sorensen keen on a move abroad, it’s Pompey who have won the race, with the player expected to boost the Blues’ attacking prowess after news emerged this week that Coby Bishop will undergo heart surgery at the beginning of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sorensen, who spent five years at Newcastle United earlier in his career, played his last game for Esbjerg on Friday, with his four assists and a goal helping them to a 6-3 win against Hobro.