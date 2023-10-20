Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The U’s, who currently sit a point and a place behind the table-topping Blues in the League One standings, have signed former midfielder Alex Gorrin on a short-term deal.

The 30-year-old, who was linked with a move to Fratton Park in 2022, has penned a Kassam Stadium deal contract until the end of January – just months after seeing his previous Oxford contract expire at the end of June.

Gorrin remained out of contract after picking up an ACL injury in training last December. That ruled him out of the second half of last season and Oxford’s successful bid to avoid the drop down to League Two. It also meant that he was months away from being fit when boss Liam Manning was determining his squad make-up back in the early summer.

Midfielder Alex Gorrin has penned a short-term deal with Oxford United

He’s now closing in on a full recovery. However, unlike Curtis, fresh terms have been agreed between both player and club to continue their long-standing relationship.

The Spaniard has been with Oxford since his signing on a free transfer from Motherwell in 2019. He has since made 114 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and registering three assists. His new deal give him a chance to expand on those numbers and even earn himself a longer contract with the U’s.

The news will no doubt provide a welcome boost to Manning, whose side welcome Blackpool to the Kassam Stadium tomorrow amid a sickness bug that’s doing the rounds in the U’s dressing room. Pompey’s nearest challengers for the League One crown at present are also reporting a few injury niggles heading into the game against Neil Critchley’s side.

Second-placed Oxford are a point less off than the Blues – but have played a game less.